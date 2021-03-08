+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived - Full Service Records
Presented in Mocha Stone, our 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is everything you could want in a 7-passenger SUV. Powered by an award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 offering 260hp which is mated to Nissan's next-generation Xtronic CVT for seamless passing power. This team helps our SUV achieve up to approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway and also allows up to 5,000 pounds in towing capacity plus the stylish 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are lightweight to further improve the distance between fill-ups.
You will see the cabin is just as stylish as the exterior and has features galore. Features like the fully-customizable Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, push-button ignition, EZ Flex seating system are all standard. The AM/FM/CD audio system features an in-dash 6-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack giving you plenty of ways to listen to your favorite tunes. With all three rows occupied, you can still manage to fit up to 16 cubic feet of cargo.
Nissan offers Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control System, and six airbags are just a couple of the more than 50 standard safety features you will find in the Pathfinder. Don't let this amazing SUV get away! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
