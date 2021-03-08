Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

140,000 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

7 Pass - 2 Years Waaranty

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

7 Pass - 2 Years Waaranty

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6651050
  • Stock #: 10303441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived - Full Service Records 

Presented in Mocha Stone, our 2014 Nissan Pathfinder  is everything you could want in a 7-passenger SUV. Powered by an award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 offering 260hp which is mated to Nissan's next-generation Xtronic CVT for seamless passing power. This team helps our SUV achieve up to approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway and also allows up to 5,000 pounds in towing capacity plus the stylish 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are lightweight to further improve the distance between fill-ups.

You will see the cabin is just as stylish as the exterior and has features galore. Features like the fully-customizable Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, push-button ignition, EZ Flex seating system are all standard. The AM/FM/CD audio system features an in-dash 6-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack giving you plenty of ways to listen to your favorite tunes. With all three rows occupied, you can still manage to fit up to 16 cubic feet of cargo. 

Nissan offers Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control System, and six airbags are just a couple of the more than 50 standard safety features you will find in the Pathfinder. Don't let this amazing SUV get away! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

