2014 Porsche Cayman
COUPE | PANO | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
57,758KM
VIN WP0AA2A8XEK171481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,758 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Analog Gauges
