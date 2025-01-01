Menu
2014 Porsche Cayman

57,758 KM

Details Features

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayman

COUPE | PANO | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

12876821

2014 Porsche Cayman

COUPE | PANO | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,758KM
VIN WP0AA2A8XEK171481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
