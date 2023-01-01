$41,910+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Panamera
GTS | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26032
- Mileage 145,465 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION
Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!!
*See promotion details for more info
This beautiful 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. With its sleek design and top-notch audio experience, every journey becomes a harmonious symphony of style and speed. The 20-inch wheels not only add to its striking aesthetic but also ensure that every turn is a statement of sophistication.
Key features Include:
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- 20-Inch Wheels
- BOSE Surround Sound System
- Leather Interior
- Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Keyless Entry and Ignition
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Carbon Fiber Interior Trim
- Sport Exhaust System
- Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Satellite Radio
- Blindspot Monitoring
NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!
With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.
At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!
We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.
So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.
Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.
*Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card
*special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.
