This beautiful 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. With its sleek design and top-notch audio experience, every journey becomes a harmonious symphony of style and speed. The 20-inch wheels not only add to its striking aesthetic but also ensure that every turn is a statement of sophistication. Key features Include: - Adaptive Air Suspension - 20-Inch Wheels - BOSE Surround Sound System - Leather Interior - Cruise Control - Rearview Camera - Keyless Entry and Ignition - Heated Front Seats - Power Sunroof - Carbon Fiber Interior Trim - Sport Exhaust System - Navigation System - Bluetooth Connectivity - Heated Steering Wheel - Satellite Radio - Blindspot Monitoring

2014 Porsche Panamera

145,465 KM

$41,910

+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Panamera

GTS | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

2014 Porsche Panamera

GTS | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$41,910

+ taxes & licensing

145,465KM
Used
VIN WP0AF2A73EL083049

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26032
  • Mileage 145,465 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$41,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2014 Porsche Panamera