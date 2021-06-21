+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The 2014 VolkswagenTiguan is a great family vehicle with a smooth ride and handling, powerful turochared and high quality interior.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
HEATED SEATS
KEYLESS ENTRY
Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,112 | 2014 WHITE ON BLACK VOKLKSWAGEN TIGUAN | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
140 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63.5 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
Driver Seat
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Front and Rear Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Cruise Control
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver Foot Rest
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rigid Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Delayed Accessory Power
Systems Monitor
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Display
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Perimeter Alarm
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Air Filtration
Exterior
Steel Spare Wheel
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Chrome Grille
Front License Plate Bracket
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Fog Lamps
