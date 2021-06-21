Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

142,112 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline/pano sunroof/

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline/pano sunroof/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7502079
  • Stock #: NM00051
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW572229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,112 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The 2014 VolkswagenTiguan is a great family vehicle with a smooth ride and handling, powerful turochared and high quality interior. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

AIR  CONDITIONING

POWER WINDOWS

HEATED SEATS

KEYLESS ENTRY

Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,112 | 2014 WHITE ON BLACK VOKLKSWAGEN TIGUAN | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

3.45 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)

Full-Time All-Wheel

Engine Oil Cooler

60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

140 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

63.5 L Fuel Tank

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior

Driver Seat

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Leather Steering Wheel

Front and Rear Cupholder

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Cruise Control

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Driver Foot Rest

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rigid Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Delayed Accessory Power

Systems Monitor

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Display

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Perimeter Alarm

Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

Air Filtration

Exterior

Steel Spare Wheel

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Door Handles

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Chrome Grille

Front License Plate Bracket

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front Fog Lamps

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 142,112 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 6,687 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 13,711 KM
$57,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory