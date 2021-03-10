2015 Audi SQ5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Listing ID: 6811769

6811769 Stock #: NM0705

NM0705 VIN: WA1CGCFPXFA069063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,326 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Supercharged Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

