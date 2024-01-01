Menu
2015 BMW i8

93,219 KM

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
ELECTRIC | CARBON FIBRE | 20 IN WHEELS

12044344

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
93,219KM
VIN WBY2Z2C58FV391409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 28152
  • Mileage 93,219 KM

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

905-264-9888
