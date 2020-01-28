Menu
2015 BMW i8

HYBRID HEADS UP NAVI CLEAN CARFAX

2015 BMW i8

HYBRID HEADS UP NAVI CLEAN CARFAX

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$75,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,167KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4538619
  • Stock #: 18863
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C59FV392472
Dark Grey
White
Coupe
Electric
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
3-cylinder
2-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 20 Inch wheels, Park assist, 1.5L DOHC, Adaptive suspension, Memory seat, Traction control.



BMW FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



HEADS UP DISPLAY

NAVIGATION0

360 DEGREE BACK UP CAMERA

PARK ASSIST

ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

20 INCH WHEELS

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

ACTIVE XENON LIGHTS

COMFORT ACCESS



Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Gray 2015 BMW i8 HYBRID HEADS UP NAVI CLEAN CARFAX



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Defroster
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

