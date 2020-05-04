Menu
2015 BMW i8

AWD|Navigation|Heads Up Disp|360 Camera|Leather

2015 BMW i8

AWD|Navigation|Heads Up Disp|360 Camera|Leather

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954350
  • Stock #: NM0261
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C5XFV391797
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder

2015 BMW i8


The 2015 BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid sports car powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 combined with three electric motors for a combined output of 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. All Wheel Drive. Hybrid efficiency with exotic supercar looks, especially with the scissor doors. Blue metallic exterior on a White leather interior. 20" BMW i Light Alloy W style Wheels. 


Highlight Features


iDrive Navigation System
Backup Camera
360 SurroundView Camera
Heads Up Display
Heated Leather Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual Zone Climate Control
eDrive mode electric-only mode
LED Ambient Lighting


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

