2015 BMW i8
The 2015 BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid sports car powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 combined with three electric motors for a combined output of 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. All Wheel Drive. Hybrid efficiency with exotic supercar looks, especially with the scissor doors. Blue metallic exterior on a White leather interior. 20" BMW i Light Alloy W style Wheels.
Highlight Features
iDrive Navigation System
Backup Camera
360 SurroundView Camera
Heads Up Display
Heated Leather Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual Zone Climate Control
eDrive mode electric-only mode
LED Ambient Lighting
