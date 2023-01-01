Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

AWD 4dr SAV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

AWD 4dr SAV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9699904
  2. 9699904
  3. 9699904
  4. 9699904
  5. 9699904
  6. 9699904
  7. 9699904
  8. 9699904
  9. 9699904
  10. 9699904
  11. 9699904
  12. 9699904
  13. 9699904
  14. 9699904
  15. 9699904
  16. 9699904
  17. 9699904
  18. 9699904
  19. 9699904
  20. 9699904
  21. 9699904
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9699904
  • Stock #: 32532
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C58F0K56528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32532
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbon Black metallic Exterior On Black Dakota Leather Interior, And A Fineline Oak Wood Trim.Local Trade In, No Claims, Certified, Brand New Tires, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i M-Sport Line Is Loaded With A Premium Package Including Navigation, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Surround View, Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Control, High-Gloss Shadow Line, High Speed Maximum, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, 20" M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M), M Aerodynamics Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 BMW X5 Sports A...
 23,000 KM
$78,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 104,000 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A5 Cabriol...
 20,000 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory