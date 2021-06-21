2015 Chevrolet City Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7356248

7356248 VIN: 3N63M0ZN9FK726065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

