2015 Chevrolet City Express

+ taxes & licensing
647-861-5543
5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7
647-861-5543
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | Low Mileage
Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees
Financing available, we approve all credits.
Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.
WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.
FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM
Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-5543
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7