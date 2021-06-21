Menu
2015 Chevrolet City Express

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2015 Chevrolet City Express

2015 Chevrolet City Express

LT

2015 Chevrolet City Express

LT

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7356248
  VIN: 3N63M0ZN9FK726065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | Low Mileage

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

 

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

