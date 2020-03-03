Menu
2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 3LT Z51| CONVERTIBLE| AUTO| NAVI

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 3LT Z51| CONVERTIBLE| AUTO| NAVI

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,551KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4747278
  • Stock #: TI7543
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

STINGRAY Z51 3LT***CONVERTIBLE***AUTOMATIC***RED W/BLACK STRIPE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR***RED CALIPERS***NAVIGATION***HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS***HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS***GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE***COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS***HIGHLY OPTIONED VEHICLE***



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

