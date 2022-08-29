$12,498+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$12,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9087949
- Stock #: 20917773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20917773
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived...
- Clean CarFax - Accident Free - 2 years Power-train Warranty
__Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Sedan presented in Summit White. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates a spirited 138hp matched with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive rewards you with near approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway and responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. Distinctive details such as a prominent grille and beautiful 16-inch alloy wheels showcase the athletic presence of our sedan.
Inside the 1LT cabin, you'll appreciate massive cargo space and incredible versatility designed to fit your busy lifestyle. Enjoy cruise control, keyless entry, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and other amenities as you stay safely connected via Bluetooth or listen to a great sound system with CD/MP3 player, available satellite radio, USB port, and an auxiliary audio jack.
With more standard safety features than any compact car in its class, our Chevrolet offers you priceless peace of mind. Embrace the security, performance, and affordability that comes with owning this Cruze 1LT sedan! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! ________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.