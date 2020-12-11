Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

96,000 KM

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel

2015 Chrysler 200

S Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343100
  • Stock #: 99CRY336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded with Navigation, Leather, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel & more

Get inspired by our 2015 Chrysler 200 S Sedan in Bright White Clearcoat. Powered by a proven Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 295hp while matched to our class-exclusive 9 Speed Automatic transmission with a sport-tuned suspension for spirited driving. This Chrysler 200S will reward you with an engaging approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road plus handles the road with authority. Precise steering, impressive acceleration, and superb steadiness around turns will have you looking for the long way home!

The newly sculpted aerodynamic physique of our S has a commanding presence that exudes sophistication. Inside the well-appointed interior, you'll be impressed with the attention to detail and superior craftsmanship. Relax in power-adjustable leather-trimmed sport seats and enjoy the convenience of keyless ignition/entry and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat for versatility. Uconnect infotainment with voice command for Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a sound system with Navigation System satellite radio and steering wheel-mounted audio controls puts everything right at your fingertips.

Of course, Chrysler is committed to keeping drivers and passengers safe and secure with active and passive safety and security features. A smooth ride, composed handling, and sleek style await you in this eager to please sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

