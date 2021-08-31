Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S Pano Roof, Leather, Navi, 2 Years Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

S Pano Roof, Leather, Navi, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070625
  • Stock #: 11228639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11228639
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded ... Please check all photos to see all the features.

Get inspired by our 2015 Chrysler 200 S Sedan in Lunar White Tri-Coat Pearl. Powered by a 2.4 Liter Tigershark 4 Cylinder that offers 184hp matched to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Along with the sport-tuned suspension, this Front Wheel Drive will reward you with near approximately 6.5L/100km on the road. This Chrysler 200 S sedan handles the road with authority; precise steering, impressive acceleration, and superb steadiness around turns will have you looking for the long way home with its sculpted aerodynamic physique of our S has a commanding presence that exudes sophistication. 

Inside our S cabin, you'll be impressed with the attention to detail and superior craftsmanship. Relax in power leather-trimmed sport seats and enjoy the convenience of keyless ignition/entry and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatility. Uconnect infotainment with voice command for Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a sound system with available satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls puts everything right at your fingertips.

Of course, Chrysler is committed to keeping drivers and passengers safe and secure with active and passive safety and security features. A smooth ride, composed handling, and sleek style await you in this eager-to-please 200 S sedan. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2011 Acura RDX Tech ...
 77,000 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 77,000 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 244,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory