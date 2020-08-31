+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather, DVD, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Dual Power Sliding doors & much more.
Built with your family in mind, our 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package Van shown in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat is the perfect solution to your transportation needs. Powered by Dodge's famous Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that produces an incredible 283hp while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive helps you achieve near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway and looks the part ready to smooth out your busy life
The needs of the family may be a simple trip to school or getting all the gear to the game, either way, you will appreciate the soft-touch materials in the roomy and well-built cabin of the American Value Package. Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations along with heated mirrors, power windows and dual-zone air-conditioning are helpful conveniences for the daily routine. The best-selling minivan of all time, it's adaptable and practical!
Dodge is concerned about your safety, so our ultimate family vessel is loaded with features to safeguard you and your loved ones. Eager-to-please and ready to roll, Grand Caravan is waiting to meet your needs. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
