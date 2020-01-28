810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Clean Accident History Report Available, Alpine sound, Rear DVD system, AWD, 7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Four wheel independent suspension, Traction control, Wheels: 19'' x 7'' Hyper Black Aluminum.
FACTORY DODGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
ALPINE SOUND
7-PASSENGER
POWER SUNROOF
PUSH START
19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS
HEATED SEATS
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Pitch Black Clearcoat 2015 Dodge Journey CROSSROAD AWD 7-PASS NAVI ALPINE SOUND
Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca
