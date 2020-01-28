Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD AWD 7-PASS NAVI ALPINE SOUND

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD AWD 7-PASS NAVI ALPINE SOUND

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,949KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4580469
  • Stock #: 18749
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG3FT606997
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Clean Accident History Report Available, Alpine sound, Rear DVD system, AWD, 7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Four wheel independent suspension, Traction control, Wheels: 19'' x 7'' Hyper Black Aluminum.



FACTORY DODGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

ALPINE SOUND

7-PASSENGER

POWER SUNROOF

PUSH START

19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS

HEATED SEATS

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Pitch Black Clearcoat 2015 Dodge Journey CROSSROAD AWD 7-PASS NAVI ALPINE SOUND



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

