Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

134,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger, 2 Years Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

134,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6642350
  • Stock #: 10303446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 10303446
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 2015 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger -  2 Year Power-train Warranty

Versatile and powerful, our 2015 Dodge Journey SXT presented in Pearl White Tri-Coat makes a great addition to your family. Powered by a Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team rewards you with a smooth ride and excellent maneuverability as well as near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive ring of fire LED tail lights to accent the bold muscular exterior of our SXT.

Inside our SXT, space is abundant in the 7 passenger cabin featuring premium soft-touch materials. You'll enjoy heated mirrors that stay free of frost and convenient keyless entry, push-button start, and deep tinted glass. An 5.4-inch Uconnect  interface and steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls keep you focused on the task at hand as you and your passengers enjoy a sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. With cavernous cargo space, you can pack everyone up and drive off into the sunset on your next adventure.

Of course, Dodge has a reputation for being a world leader when it comes to safety. Packed with advanced technology to help protect all occupants, our Journey acts as your family's bodyguard. Life is a Journey, not a destination. So get behind the wheel and enjoy the ride! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey S...
 134,500 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 144,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2012 Volvo XC60 3.2 ...
 101,000 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory