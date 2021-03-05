+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived... 2015 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger - 2 Year Power-train Warranty
Versatile and powerful, our 2015 Dodge Journey SXT presented in Pearl White Tri-Coat makes a great addition to your family. Powered by a Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team rewards you with a smooth ride and excellent maneuverability as well as near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive ring of fire LED tail lights to accent the bold muscular exterior of our SXT.
Inside our SXT, space is abundant in the 7 passenger cabin featuring premium soft-touch materials. You'll enjoy heated mirrors that stay free of frost and convenient keyless entry, push-button start, and deep tinted glass. An 5.4-inch Uconnect interface and steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls keep you focused on the task at hand as you and your passengers enjoy a sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. With cavernous cargo space, you can pack everyone up and drive off into the sunset on your next adventure.
Of course, Dodge has a reputation for being a world leader when it comes to safety. Packed with advanced technology to help protect all occupants, our Journey acts as your family's bodyguard. Life is a Journey, not a destination. So get behind the wheel and enjoy the ride! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
