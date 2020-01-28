Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB PANO NAVI CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB PANO NAVI CAM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4553961
  2. 4553961
  3. 4553961
  4. 4553961
  5. 4553961
  6. 4553961
  7. 4553961
  8. 4553961
  9. 4553961
  10. 4553961
  11. 4553961
  12. 4553961
  13. 4553961
  14. 4553961
  15. 4553961
  16. 4553961
  17. 4553961
  18. 4553961
  19. 4553961
  20. 4553961
  21. 4553961
  22. 4553961
Contact Seller

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,821KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4553961
  • Stock #: 18840
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8FFB17461
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, 4WD, 18'' Machined-Aluminum Wheels, Brake assist, CD player, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Memory seat.



FORD KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED/COOLED SEATS

SIRIUS XM

PANORAMIC ROOF

CREW CAB





Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2015 Ford F-150 LARIAT CREW CAB PANO NAVI CAM



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 Porsche Macan S...
 42,152 KM
$45,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 27,569 KM
$57,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan S...
 40,125 KM
$43,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message