Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - No Accident claims
Our 2015 Ford Focus SE Sedan in Tuxedo Black offers impressive handling, efficiency, and absolute comfort! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 160hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers near approximately 6.5L/100km on the highway. Whether you're headed to work or play, the Focus SE is just simply fun to drive! You'll love the modern look with 16-inch wheels and automatic quad beam headlights!
Everything was designed with the SE driver in mind from a trip computer, power accessories, a rearview camera, a front center storage console, and plenty of head and legroom. You'll also appreciate MyKey and the SYNC voice-activated phone and audio player interface with Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, CD player, an auxiliary audio jack. This sedan has plenty of cargo space in the trunk to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you.
The Ford has a great reputation for safety! Six standard airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, and tire pressure monitoring all ensure the safest ride possible. The Focus SE offers everything you need for a stylish, fun, safe, and economical ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
