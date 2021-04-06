Menu
2015 Ford Focus

7,500 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE SYNC Backup Camera, 2 Years Warranty

2015 Ford Focus

SE SYNC Backup Camera, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

7,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6945628
  • Stock #: 10427477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - No Accident claims

Our 2015 Ford Focus SE Sedan in Tuxedo Black offers impressive handling, efficiency, and absolute comfort! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 160hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers near approximately 6.5L/100km on the highway. Whether you're headed to work or play, the Focus SE is just simply fun to drive! You'll love the modern look with 16-inch wheels and automatic quad beam headlights! 

Everything was designed with the SE driver in mind from a trip computer, power accessories, a rearview camera, a front center storage console, and plenty of head and legroom. You'll also appreciate MyKey and the SYNC voice-activated phone and audio player interface with Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, CD player, an auxiliary audio jack. This sedan has plenty of cargo space in the trunk to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you. 

The Ford has a great reputation for safety! Six standard airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, and tire pressure monitoring all ensure the safest ride possible. The Focus SE offers everything you need for a stylish, fun, safe, and economical ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

