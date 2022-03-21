$17,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain
SLT V6 AWD, Navi, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Cam
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded SLT model - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Delivering comfort and capability in one stylish package, our 2015 GMC Terrain SLT AWD offers an ideal blend of versatility, refinement, and power shown in Carbon Black Metallic. Fueled by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV has an exceptionally quiet ride, sure-footed handling, and near approximately 9.8L/100km on the road! The distinctive exterior stands out with a striking grille, roof rails, a sunroof, and prominent alloy wheels.
You'll appreciate the convenience of remote engine start in this SLT cabin and the graceful lines of the dash, comfortable leather on heated seats, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. A Pioneer audio system, touchscreen interface, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and OnStar with a WiFi hotspot will maintain a safe connection to your digital world.
You'll feel confident knowing you are protected in our GMC Terrain by meticulous engineering, including ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. With technologies, superior fit, finish, and exceptional safety features, Terrain SLT delivers without compromise! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
