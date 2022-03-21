Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT V6 AWD, Navi, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Cam

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT V6 AWD, Navi, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Cam

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692241
  • Stock #: 20531724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20531724
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded SLT model - Clean CarFax -  No Accident Claims - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty

Delivering comfort and capability in one stylish package, our 2015 GMC Terrain SLT AWD offers an ideal blend of versatility, refinement, and power shown in Carbon Black Metallic. Fueled by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV has an exceptionally quiet ride, sure-footed handling, and near approximately 9.8L/100km on the road! The distinctive exterior stands out with a striking grille, roof rails, a sunroof, and prominent alloy wheels.

You'll appreciate the convenience of remote engine start in this SLT cabin and the graceful lines of the dash, comfortable leather on heated seats, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. A Pioneer audio system, touchscreen interface, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and OnStar with a WiFi hotspot will maintain a safe connection to your digital world.

You'll feel confident knowing you are protected in our GMC Terrain by meticulous engineering, including ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. With technologies, superior fit, finish, and exceptional safety features, Terrain SLT delivers without compromise! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

