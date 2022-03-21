$46,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2015 GMC Yukon XL
Denali 4WD Navi, HUD, B-Cam, Leather, Roof & more
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8788862
- Stock #: 20622745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims
Our 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD looks sharp in Onyx Black and is perfect for your family. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Thanks to Active Fuel Management, Our All Wheel Drive SUV shows off near approximately 13.1L/100km on the highway; and with StabiliTrak, you'll have control to take on whatever the road conditions have in store for you. The aggressive contours of our Denali are accentuated by 20-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, and a power liftgate.
Denali offers comfortable heated/cooled leather seating for up to 8 passengers, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy a remote engine start, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, rear entertainment, and a great Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage are just a few of the amenities included in this sturdy SUV.
In addition, GMC has been designed with several advanced safety features to protect you and your loved ones. Airbags from the front to the 3rd-row seating, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, ABS, and OnStar emergency telematics all provide peace of mind. This Yukon XL Denali is ready to work hard for you while pampering you with a smooth ride and luxurious cabin. So print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.