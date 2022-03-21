Menu
2015 GMC Yukon XL

125,000 KM

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL

2015 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD Navi, HUD, B-Cam, Leather, Roof & more

2015 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD Navi, HUD, B-Cam, Leather, Roof & more

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8788862
  Stock #: 20622745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims

Our 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD looks sharp in Onyx Black and is perfect for your family. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Thanks to Active Fuel Management, Our All Wheel Drive SUV shows off near approximately 13.1L/100km on the highway; and with StabiliTrak, you'll have control to take on whatever the road conditions have in store for you. The aggressive contours of our Denali are accentuated by 20-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, and a power liftgate.

Denali offers comfortable heated/cooled leather seating for up to 8 passengers, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy a remote engine start, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, rear entertainment, and a great Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage are just a few of the amenities included in this sturdy SUV.

In addition, GMC has been designed with several advanced safety features to protect you and your loved ones. Airbags from the front to the 3rd-row seating, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, ABS, and OnStar emergency telematics all provide peace of mind. This Yukon XL Denali is ready to work hard for you while pampering you with a smooth ride and luxurious cabin. So print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

