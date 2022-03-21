$23,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2015 Infiniti QX60
Navi, Leather, Pano Roof, 360 Cam & more
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8745914
- Stock #: 20611736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... 1 Owner - Fully Loaded - Clean CarFax
A superb choice for your transportation needs, our 2015 INFINITI QX60 AWD SUV in Majestic White strikes the perfect balance of inspired performance, innovative technology, and absolute luxury! Powered by an award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 265hp connected to an innovative CVT for remarkable passing. This All Wheel Drive machine returns nearly approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway while accented by 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, and LED taillights.
The QX60 cabin has been meticulously designed with upscale elements including rich wood, heated leather seats, a sunroof, and metal accents. Other amenities include tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a central touchscreen display, and a great sound system with available satellite radio as well as an iPod/USB interface.
Safety is a priority at INFINITI, which is why you'll find a multitude of advanced airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, an anti-lock braking system with brake assist, and a rearview camera all standard. These features are working behind the scenes at all times; assuring you and your loved ones are out of harm's way. Our QX60 is everything you need in a luxurious crossover. Get behind the wheel to see for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
