Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti QX60

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

Navi, Leather, Pano Roof, 360 Cam & more

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti QX60

Navi, Leather, Pano Roof, 360 Cam & more

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745914
  • Stock #: 20611736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 1 Owner -  Fully Loaded -  Clean CarFax

A superb choice for your transportation needs, our 2015 INFINITI QX60 AWD SUV in Majestic White strikes the perfect balance of inspired performance, innovative technology, and absolute luxury! Powered by an award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 265hp connected to an innovative CVT for remarkable passing. This All Wheel Drive machine returns nearly approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway while accented by 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, and LED taillights.

The QX60 cabin has been meticulously designed with upscale elements including rich wood, heated leather seats, a sunroof, and metal accents. Other amenities include tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a central touchscreen display, and a great sound system with available satellite radio as well as an iPod/USB interface.

Safety is a priority at INFINITI, which is why you'll find a multitude of advanced airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, an anti-lock braking system with brake assist, and a rearview camera all standard. These features are working behind the scenes at all times; assuring you and your loved ones are out of harm's way. Our QX60 is everything you need in a luxurious crossover. Get behind the wheel to see for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2011 Buick Regal CXL...
 128,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 On...
 148,000 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 209,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory