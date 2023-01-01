Menu
2015 Infiniti QX70

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2015 Infiniti QX70

2015 Infiniti QX70

AWD 4DR SPORT

2015 Infiniti QX70

AWD 4DR SPORT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446567
  • Stock #: 4315528
  • VIN: JN8CS1MW9FM481495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4315528
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Exterior On Graphite Quilted Leather Interior w/Contrasting Stitching.Local Trade-In, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2015 Infiniti QX70 Sport Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Top View, Heated/Cooling Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth w/Audio, CD, XM, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power Trunk, 21 Black Alloy Wheels, And More!Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

