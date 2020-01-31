1 OWNER, Local Ontario Jaguar XJ AWD SC Premium Luxury, Sport Package, 20" Premium Chrome Wheels, with CLEAN CARFAX CANADA - ACCIDENT FREE. The same body style as the 2016& 2017 models. Our 2015 Jaguar XJ is elegant in Polaris White! This spectacular sedan is truly a gentleman in its class. Impeccable athleticism is found under the hood with a 340hp 3.0 Liter Super Charged V6 that executes flawlessly with an 8 Speed Paddle Shifted Automatic gearbox. This stellar team takes our All Wheel Drive machine briskly down the road while delivering near 9.0L/100km. Exuding grace and confidence with its bold silhouette, our XJ is absolutely beautiful! Slip inside the cabin that has been artfully crafted to exude timeless glamour with top-shelf amenities including dual-zone automatic climate control, soft-close doors, and key-less ignition/entry. Enjoy ample legroom and the sensation of heated seats and a heated steering wheel as you take in the expansive view from the panoramic sunroof. An 8 inch touchscreen interface, voice controls for navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, and a magnificent sound system provide everything you desire to travel in style.Of course, advanced safety features have been meticulously designed to keep you out of harm's way and to provide you with precious peace of mind in your exquisite Jaguar. Reward yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________





Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**





__________________________________________________________________________





WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.





https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________





AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________





Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM





https://www.topbillinauto.ca



