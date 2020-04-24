Menu
2015 Jaguar XJ

Premium Luxury, Sport pkg, Only 33K

2015 Jaguar XJ

Premium Luxury, Sport pkg, Only 33K

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4915746
  • Stock #: 99JAG941
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Buy Cars From Home Online  ** Special Deals & Offers ** Dear Valued Customers, Due to COVID-19 pandemic our showroom must be closed for physical car shopping but you can buy cars online! We remain committed to providing you with the support and two amazing promotions at these extraordinary times. Please contact for details to take an advantage of these great offers.

- Payment Deferral for 6 Months O.A.C    - 24 Months Premium Plus Warranty ($2,500 Value)- Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details*

1 OWNER, Local Ontario Jaguar XJ AWD SC Premium Luxury, Sport Package, 20" Premium Chrome Wheels, with CLEAN CARFAX CANADA -  ACCIDENT FREE. The same body style as the 2016& 2017 models. Our 2015 Jaguar XJ is elegant in Polaris White! This spectacular sedan is truly a gentleman in its class. Impeccable athleticism is found under the hood with a 340hp 3.0 Liter Super Charged V6 that executes flawlessly with an 8 Speed Paddle Shifted Automatic gearbox. This stellar team takes our All Wheel Drive machine briskly down the road while delivering near 9.0L/100km. Exuding grace and confidence with its bold silhouette, our XJ is absolutely beautiful! Slip inside the cabin that has been artfully crafted to exude timeless glamour with top-shelf amenities including dual-zone automatic climate control, soft-close doors, and key-less ignition/entry. Enjoy ample legroom and the sensation of heated seats and a heated steering wheel as you take in the expansive view from the panoramic sunroof. An 8 inch touchscreen interface, voice controls for navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, and a magnificent sound system provide everything you desire to travel in style.Of course, advanced safety features have been meticulously designed to keep you out of harm's way and to provide you with precious peace of mind in your exquisite Jaguar. Reward yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________

Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM 

https://www.topbillinauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

