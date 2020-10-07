+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Fully loaded, 1 Owner, Clean CarFax, Full Service Records
Our remarkable 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD SUV in Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat provides a perfect blend of luxury and capability. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that offers 271hp along with stop/start technology while mated to a class-exclusive 9 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV sets its sights on near approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road. You'll leave others in your tracks with superior off-road performance and different drive modes to optimize traction when road conditions are less than ideal. Take some time to admire the handsome exterior of the Limited that combines classic Jeep elements with a modern and aerodynamic shape accented by a sharply curved hood and polished aluminum wheels.
Inside our Limited, you'll feel right at home in heated leather-trimmed seats as you grip the leather steering wheel with audio controls. You'll also enjoy staying connected with Bluetooth phone and audio, a six-speaker audio system with a touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, auxiliary audio input and available satellite radio.
You'll be supremely confident in our Jeep Cherokee knowing that safety features such as a rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags are in place to keep you safe and secure. This winning combination of capability, comfort and style are sure to please you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
