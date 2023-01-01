$23,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10211187
- Stock #: 391826
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG8FC696308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit! Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD Limited Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Sunroof, Remote Start System, Power Liftgate, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView rear backup camera, Enhanced Accident Response System, Keyless Enter n Go, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 20 Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
