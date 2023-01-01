Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10211187
  2. 10211187
  3. 10211187
  4. 10211187
  5. 10211187
  6. 10211187
  7. 10211187
  8. 10211187
  9. 10211187
  10. 10211187
  11. 10211187
  12. 10211187
  13. 10211187
  14. 10211187
  15. 10211187
  16. 10211187
  17. 10211187
  18. 10211187
  19. 10211187
  20. 10211187
  21. 10211187
  22. 10211187
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10211187
  • Stock #: 391826
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8FC696308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Brilliant Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit! Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD Limited Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Sunroof, Remote Start System, Power Liftgate, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView rear backup camera, Enhanced Accident Response System, Keyless Enter n Go, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 20 Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 138,000 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q8 Technik...
 42,000 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series Se...
 76,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory