2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD V6 3.6L, 110K km, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Just Arrived...
Our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4X4 is on display in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat. Powered by a Pentastar 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder that produces 290hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing on and off-road maneuvers. This Four Wheel Drive SUV machine offers you confidence on the road even in unsavory conditions and rewards you with near approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road! You'll cherish the quiet, comfortable ride each time you slide behind the wheel. The muscular physique of our great-looking Jeep Grand Cherokee is enhanced by aggressive alloy wheels, fog lamps, and automatic headlights.
Our Laredo is full of conveniences such as keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, dual-zone air conditioning, and cruise control combine to create your daily joyride. Grip that unique leather-wrapped steering wheel and keep your eyes safely on the road while never missing a call or a text courtesy of Bluetooth and a 6 speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface.
Our Jeep earns great ratings for advanced safety measures and comes standard with four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a multitude of airbags, hill start assists and a whole lot more. Whether tackling tough off-road trails or the daily grind, your Grand Cherokee will prove to be an excellent companion. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
