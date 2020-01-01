Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4508304
  2. 4508304
  3. 4508304
  4. 4508304
  5. 4508304
  6. 4508304
  7. 4508304
  8. 4508304
  9. 4508304
  10. 4508304
  11. 4508304
  12. 4508304
  13. 4508304
  14. 4508304
  15. 4508304
  16. 4508304
  17. 4508304
  18. 4508304
  19. 4508304
  20. 4508304
  21. 4508304
Contact Seller

$12,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,686KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4508304
  • Stock #: 18806
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAA2FD372735
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sunroof / Moonroof, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Satellite radio, 16'' x 6.5'' Styled Steel Wheels, CD player, High Altitude Package, Power steering.Odometer is 7593 kilometers below market average! granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2015 Jeep Patriot HIGH ALTITUDE SUNROOF HEATED LEATHERCall today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Lexus RX 350 35...
 59,319 KM
$43,910 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 94,490 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar XF R-SPO...
 98,507 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message