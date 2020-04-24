Menu
2015 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY I PANO I NAVI I BLIND SPOT

2015 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY I PANO I NAVI I BLIND SPOT

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,322KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933986
  • Stock #: 19061
  • VIN: SALCT2BG2FH532881
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Forward Alert, Reverse-Traffic, Heated steering wheel, Wheels: 19'' 9 Spoke w/Sparkle Finish (Style 902). LAND ROVER FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE : NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL FORWARD ALERT REVERSE-TRAFFIC HEATED STEERING WHEEL 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUXURY I PANO I NAVI I BLIND SPOT

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

