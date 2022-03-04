$22,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2015 Land Rover LR4
3.0L V6, Fully Loaded, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8496892
- Stock #: 20410696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, comes with 2 years power-train Warranty
A purposeful stance, our 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD in Loire Blue offers luxurious accommodations with maximum off-road capability! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 340hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that delivers a smooth ride and a dominating stance. Land Rover's innovative Terrain Response system, and 10 inches of ground clearance, this machine makes easy work of maneuvering on even the most robust terrains while offering near approximately 12.4L/100km on the pavement! LR4 also features adaptive air suspension with Manual lift function, wading depth of 27.6 inches, and can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Our LR4 owns the road with a commanding presence highlighted by 19-inch alloy wheels, fog-lights, a sunroof and rear privacy glass.
Whether it's a weekend away or the trip of a lifetime, you'll have plenty of room and enjoy top-shelf amenities with our HSE such as keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, and a rear camera. Maintaining a connection is comfortable with Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a Meridian audio system with CD, USB/iPod, and auxiliary audio input jack.
Of course, your safety is paramount from Land Rover with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist, hill-descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and more! Beautiful in the city, agile on harsh terrain, and ultra-comfortable, this is the complete package that will help you tackle your day! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2015 Land Rover LR4 AWD comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
