Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Land Rover LR4

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover LR4

2015 Land Rover LR4

3.0L V6, Fully Loaded, 2 Years Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Land Rover LR4

3.0L V6, Fully Loaded, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496892
  • Stock #: 20410696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20410696
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, comes with 2 years power-train Warranty

A purposeful stance, our 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD in Loire Blue offers luxurious accommodations with maximum off-road capability! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 340hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that delivers a smooth ride and a dominating stance. Land Rover's innovative Terrain Response system, and 10 inches of ground clearance, this machine makes easy work of maneuvering on even the most robust terrains while offering near approximately 12.4L/100km on the pavement! LR4 also features adaptive air suspension with Manual lift function, wading depth of 27.6 inches, and can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Our LR4 owns the road with a commanding presence highlighted by 19-inch alloy wheels, fog-lights, a sunroof and rear privacy glass. 

Whether it's a weekend away or the trip of a lifetime, you'll have plenty of room and enjoy top-shelf amenities with our HSE such as keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, and a rear camera. Maintaining a connection is comfortable with Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a Meridian audio system with CD, USB/iPod, and auxiliary audio input jack.

 

Of course, your safety is paramount from Land Rover with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist, hill-descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and more! Beautiful in the city, agile on harsh terrain, and ultra-comfortable, this is the complete package that will help you tackle your day! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

This 2015 Land Rover LR4 AWD comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 146,000 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Liberty Li...
 177,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50...
 145,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory