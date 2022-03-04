Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

106,588 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE/ PANO/ NAV/BLIND SPOT/CAM

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE/ PANO/ NAV/BLIND SPOT/CAM

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

106,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8499050
  • Stock #: NM0399
  • VIN: SALWG2VF1FA614081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0399
  • Mileage 106,588 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REVERSE-TRAFFIC, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, ECO STOP/START, POWER LIFTGATE, KEYLESS IGNITION, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION 2015 BLACK ON TAN LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER V6 HSE | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

