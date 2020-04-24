Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lexus NX 200t

200T I F-SPORTS I SUNROOF I NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

200T I F-SPORTS I SUNROOF I NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4933974
  2. 4933974
  3. 4933974
  4. 4933974
  5. 4933974
  6. 4933974
  7. 4933974
  8. 4933974
  9. 4933974
  10. 4933974
  11. 4933974
  12. 4933974
  13. 4933974
  14. 4933974
  15. 4933974
  16. 4933974
  17. 4933974
  18. 4933974
  19. 4933974
  20. 4933974
  21. 4933974
  22. 4933974
  23. 4933974
  24. 4933974
  25. 4933974
  26. 4933974
  27. 4933974
Contact Seller

$25,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,588KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4933974
  • Stock #: 19066
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ4F2012314
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* LIMITED EXCHANGE POLICY* * Some restrictitions apply, contact us for more details. Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 18'' F SPORT Alloy. LEXUS KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION HEATED/COOLED SEATS POWER SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL DRIVE MODES F-SPORT PACKAGE BLIND SPOT MONITOR 18 INCH WHEELS BACK UP CAMERA Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner White 2015 Lexus NX 200T I F-SPORTS I SUNROOF I NAVI Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 98,368 KM
$40,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 38,082 KM
$59,910 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 73,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message