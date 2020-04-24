2015 Lexus NX 200t

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

VENTILATED SEATS

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Power Lift Gates

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

