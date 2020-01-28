Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lexus RX 350

F-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus RX 350

F-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4616337
  2. 4616337
  3. 4616337
  4. 4616337
  5. 4616337
  6. 4616337
  7. 4616337
  8. 4616337
  9. 4616337
  10. 4616337
  11. 4616337
  12. 4616337
  13. 4616337
  14. 4616337
  15. 4616337
  16. 4616337
  17. 4616337
  18. 4616337
  19. 4616337
  20. 4616337
  21. 4616337
  22. 4616337
  23. 4616337
  24. 4616337
  25. 4616337
  26. 4616337
  27. 4616337
  28. 4616337
Contact Seller

$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,108KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616337
  • Stock #: 86898
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BAXFC286898
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 3,455 KM
$42,910 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 65,576 KM
$35,910 + tax & lic
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL S...
 130,434 KM
$20,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message