Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 4MATIC Sedan in lustrous Obsidian Black Metallic! Fueled by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 329hp paired with a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automated gearbox. This All Wheel Drive sedan is surefooted at all four corners while offering near approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road. You will love the look, the feel, and the ownership of this C-Class with magnificent chrome grille and alloy wheels to accent the muscular silhouette.
Once inside our C 400, this luxury sedan will impress you with sporty sophistication and unsurpassed attention to detail. Sculpted heated seats support you as you take in the view from the large sunroof and familiarize yourself with the straightforward technology such as COMAND interface, navigation, smartphone integration, and a fabulous sound system.
Mercedes-Benz is always evolving safety by incorporating emergency communications and Attention Assist automatically monitors the driver for fatigue through your actions and special sensors. Distinguished performance, incomparable style, and state of the art technology are what you expect from this C-Class that will exceed your expectations! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
