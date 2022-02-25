$20,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350 4Matic, Navi, Pano Roof, 2 Years Warranty
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded ... Clean CarFax - No Claims
Our stunning 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 350 4MATIC® Coupe in Steel Gray Metallic helps you enjoy every drive. Motivated by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 302hp tethered to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for rapid acceleration. This All Wheel Drive coupe provides nearly approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway, and the AGILITY CONTROL suspension offers a smooth ride. You will also love its eye-catching fastback styling enhanced by a panoramic sunroof and lightweight alloy wheels.
Our C 350's stylish interior offers an incredible ambiance with eye-catching Burl Walnut wood trim, high-quality materials, and unsurpassed attention to detail. Heated front seats with driver-side power and memory, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and split-folding rear seats are just a few of the niceties on hand. Additionally, Mercedes' full-color COMAND infotainment system features Bluetooth, USB/Aux inputs, and a powerful stereo to keep you seamlessly connected and entertained.
Our Mercedes-Benz features safety technologies such as a driver drowsiness monitor, rain-sensing wipers, ABS, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control so you can appreciate the fabulous driving experience with peace of mind. Reward yourself with our incredible C 350 4MATIC coupe! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
