Calcite White Exterior On Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

Local Trade-In, Certified, Financing Is Available, For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Online Navigation w/MB Apps, And An AMG Sport Performance Package.

Packages Include Passive Blind Spot Assist, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Black Fabric Roof Liner, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, DRL integrated into the headlight, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, 18" AMG Triple 5-Spoke, Sport Brake System, Black Seatbelts, Engineering Enhancements, And More!

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

81,000 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB4FN232882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2314522
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

