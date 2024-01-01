$19,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB4FN232882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2314522
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Calcite White Exterior On Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
Local Trade-In, Certified, Financing Is Available, For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Online Navigation w/MB Apps, And An AMG Sport Performance Package.
Packages Include Passive Blind Spot Assist, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Black Fabric Roof Liner, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, DRL integrated into the headlight, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, 18" AMG Triple 5-Spoke, Sport Brake System, Black Seatbelts, Engineering Enhancements, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class