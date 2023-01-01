Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

90,890 KM

Details Description Features

$58,910

+ tax & licensing
$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

63S AMG | HARMAN KARDON | 19 IN WHEELS

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

63S AMG | HARMAN KARDON | 19 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

90,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9713287
  • Stock #: 24892
  • VIN: WDDLJ7GB8FA150537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24892
  • Mileage 90,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Speakers, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19" AMG Cross-Spoke.

White 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS 63S AMG | HARMAN KARDON | 19 IN WHEELS

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you’re just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Antenna

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Leatherette Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

