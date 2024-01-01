2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: All maintenance services done by Mercedes, Brand new continental Tires, Brand new oem brakes, Night vision, Massage Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, BANG & OLUFSEN Sound System, Ventilated Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Wood Trim, Memory Seats, Cruise Control, PRE_SAFE Brake, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER 2015 Tenorite Grey Metallic on Brown Mercedes 4MATIC 4dr GL 63 AMG | All Wheel Drive Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

44,664 KM

Details Description Features

$48,898

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

PANO/B&O/21 IN RIMS/360 CAM/LANE KEEPIN ASSIST

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

PANO/B&O/21 IN RIMS/360 CAM/LANE KEEPIN ASSIST

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,664KM
VIN 4JGDF7EE3FA459129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101386
  • Mileage 44,664 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
All maintenance services done by Mercedes, Brand new continental Tires, Brand new oem brakes, Night vision, Massage Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, BANG & OLUFSEN Sound System, Ventilated Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Wood Trim, Memory Seats, Cruise Control, PRE_SAFE Brake, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

2015 Tenorite Grey Metallic on Brown Mercedes 4MATIC 4dr GL 63 AMG | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class