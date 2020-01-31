2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

1 Owner, Clean Carfax - Accident Free. Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 4MATIC is presented in Mountain Grey Metallic. Powered by a Handcrafted TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates a potent 355hp and is paired with a precise 7 Speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. Our SUV soars to 60mph in just 4.8 seconds, offers stop/start technology, and boasts the tenacious traction of All Wheel Drive when road conditions are less than ideal while showing off near 12.4L/100km. This AMG has a sculpted stance with aggressively aerodynamic lower bodywork and keeps the thrill of the road in your hands! This high-performance SUV displays its pedigree with its bold design, nimble size, and advanced engineering.Inside the GLA45, experience the sensation of rich high-end materials as you slide into the power driver's seat that adjusts 14 ways. A freestanding color display is front and center and is paired with an easy-to-use central controller for COMAND entertainment, mbrace2 connectivity, and Bluetooth audio streaming. You'll also appreciate a split rear seat that allows for massive cargo when you set off on your next get-away!Mercedes-Benz includes advanced safety features to give you priceless peace of mind, such as radar-based Collision Prevention Assist Plus with autonomous braking and Attention Assist to help sense a drowsy driver. A new SUV for a new age, the AMG is an ideal blend of power, versatility, and style! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

