2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG 4Matic, Clean CARFAX

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4667970
  • Stock #: 99MB994
Exterior Colour
Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

1 Owner, Clean Carfax - Accident Free. Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 4MATIC is presented in Mountain Grey Metallic. Powered by a Handcrafted TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates a potent 355hp and is paired with a precise 7 Speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. Our SUV soars to 60mph in just 4.8 seconds, offers stop/start technology, and boasts the tenacious traction of All Wheel Drive when road conditions are less than ideal while showing off near 12.4L/100km. This AMG has a sculpted stance with aggressively aerodynamic lower bodywork and keeps the thrill of the road in your hands! This high-performance SUV displays its pedigree with its bold design, nimble size, and advanced engineering.Inside the GLA45, experience the sensation of rich high-end materials as you slide into the power driver's seat that adjusts 14 ways. A freestanding color display is front and center and is paired with an easy-to-use central controller for COMAND entertainment, mbrace2 connectivity, and Bluetooth audio streaming. You'll also appreciate a split rear seat that allows for massive cargo when you set off on your next get-away!Mercedes-Benz includes advanced safety features to give you priceless peace of mind, such as radar-based Collision Prevention Assist Plus with autonomous braking and Attention Assist to help sense a drowsy driver. A new SUV for a new age, the AMG is an ideal blend of power, versatility, and style! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

