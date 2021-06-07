2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
GLA 45 AMG. A handcrafted 355-hp 2.0-liter engine takes the lead in the specs race: More power than any other 4-cylinder in production. The highest specific output, at 178 hp/liter. A class-leading 26.1 psi of boost from its twin-scroll turbo. And with 332 lb-ft of torque at a mere 2,250 rpm.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
19" TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEEL
NAVIGATION
SUNROOF
MOONROOF
COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
MEMORY SEATS
HEATED MIRRORS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 71,991| 2015 BLACK MERCEDES-BENZ GLA 45 AMG I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it! Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
115 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Sport Tuned Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
14.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Permanent Locking Hubs
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Front Power Seats -inc: 4-way lumbar support and 3-position memory
Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Cupholder
Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Cruise Control
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver Foot Rest
MB-Tex Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Trim
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rigid Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Appearance
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Light Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3