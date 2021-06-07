Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

71,991 KM

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG/Sunroof/Navi/collision prevention

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG/Sunroof/Navi/collision prevention

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7332695
  • Stock #: NM00018
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB4FJ148342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,991 KM

Vehicle Description

 

GLA 45 AMG. A handcrafted 355-hp 2.0-liter engine takes the lead in the specs race: More power than any other 4-cylinder in production. The highest specific output, at 178 hp/liter. A class-leading 26.1 psi of boost from its twin-scroll turbo. And with 332 lb-ft of torque at a mere 2,250 rpm.

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

19" TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEEL 

NAVIGATION

 

SUNROOF

 

MOONROOF

COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST 

MEMORY SEATS

HEATED MIRRORS

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 71,991| 2015 BLACK MERCEDES-BENZ GLA 45 AMG I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it! Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection

Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

115 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Sport Tuned Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

14.8 Gal. Fuel Tank

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Collision Prevention Assist Plus

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Front Power Seats -inc: 4-way lumbar support and 3-position memory

Driver Seat

Passenger Seat

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Front Cupholder

Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Cruise Control

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Driver Foot Rest

MB-Tex Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Carpet Floor Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rigid Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Tracker System

Smart Device Integration

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Appearance

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Perimeter Alarm

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Black Wheel Well Trim

Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Light Tinted Glass

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Grille w/Metal-Look Bar

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Roof Rack Rails Only

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear Fog Lamps

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

