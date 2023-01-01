Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

83,857 KM

Details Features

$49,910

+ tax & licensing
$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 | AMG | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMASTER | NAV

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 | AMG | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMASTER | NAV

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

83,857KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9482715
  Stock #: 24632
  VIN: WDDUG8FB6FA183580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24632
  • Mileage 83,857 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Rear Air & Heat

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

