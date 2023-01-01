$49,910+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 | AMG | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMASTER | NAV
83,857KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24632
- Mileage 83,857 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Rear Air & Heat
