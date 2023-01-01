Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

131,363 KM

Details Description Features

$42,910

+ tax & licensing
$42,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 | AMG | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMESTER | 19 IN W

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 | AMG | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMESTER | 19 IN W

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$42,910

+ taxes & licensing

131,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9774541
  • Stock #: 24939
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB6FA140096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24939
  • Mileage 131,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, 4MATIC®, White Leather, 6-Disc DVD Changer, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! White 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 | LWB | MASSAGE | BURMESTER | 19 IN WHEELS

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

