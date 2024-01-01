Menu
This Stylish 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 is a Canadian Vehicle with Clean Carfax Report.The Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a masterpiece of luxury and performance, blending timeless design with cutting-edge technology. With its sleek, aerodynamic lines and powerful V8 engine, the SL550 delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The retractable hardtop roof and luxurious interior, complete with advanced features like Magic Sky Control, create a convertible thats as elegant as it is thrilling. Whether cruising along coastal roads or navigating city streets, the SL550 offers unparalleled comfort, style, and sophistication, making every drive a moment to savor. Key Features include: - Convertible - Navigation - Radio - DVD - Back up camera - Harman Kardon Sound System - Magic Sky Control - Dynamic Select modes - Front Heated and Ventilated Seats - Driver and Passenger Massage Seats - Climate Control - Steering Audio Controls - LED Front Headlights NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada.

2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

59,796 KM

Details Description

$58,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 550 | NAV | MASSAGE | 19 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 550 | NAV | MASSAGE | 19 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,796KM
VIN WDDJK7DA0FF037491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,796 KM

Vehicle Description

This Stylish 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 is a Canadian Vehicle with Clean Carfax Report.The Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a masterpiece of luxury and performance, blending timeless design with cutting-edge technology. With its sleek, aerodynamic lines and powerful V8 engine, the SL550 delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The retractable hardtop roof and luxurious interior, complete with advanced features like Magic Sky Control, create a convertible that's as elegant as it is thrilling. Whether cruising along coastal roads or navigating city streets, the SL550 offers unparalleled comfort, style, and sophistication, making every drive a moment to savor.

Key Features include:

- Convertible
- Navigation
- Radio
- DVD
- Back up camera
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Magic Sky Control
- Dynamic Select modes
- Front Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Driver and Passenger Massage Seats
- Climate Control
- Steering Audio Controls
- LED Front Headlights

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class