2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop JOHN COOPER WORKS 6 SPEED PANO ROOF

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop JOHN COOPER WORKS 6 SPEED PANO ROOF

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,429KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454967
  • Stock #: 18786
  • VIN: WMWXU3C51F2B62549
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlamps, Push start, Sport mode, harman/kardon® Sound System, Power steering, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 16'' x 6.5'' Loop Spoke Silver.



Red 2015 MINI Cooper S JOHN COOPER WORKS 6 SPEED PANO ROOF



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

