Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Only 42,000 Kms
Stunning inside and out, our 2015 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan shown off in Cayenne Red offers impressive handling, efficiency, and absolute comfort! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 130hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive offers an enjoyable ride that supplies near approximately 6.4L/100km on the highway. Stable braking, nimble steering, and a confident ride will have you singing its praises each time you slide behind the wheel. Whether you're headed to work or play, this Nissan Sentra SV is just fun to drive and looks great with LED tail lamps and beautiful wheels.
Everything for this SV was designed with the driver in mind with keyless entry, push-button ignition, power accessories, an infotainment display, and a leather steering wheel with audio/cruise controls. Turn up the fantastic audio with available satellite radio, CD, USB/iPod, and aux audio ports, or stay connected via Bluetooth and NissanConnect. You'll appreciate that you have plenty of cargo space in the trunk to keep up with your active lifestyle.
Our Nissan Sentra has an excellent reputation for safety with anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and active front head restraints that all ensure the safest ride possible. Everything you need for a stylish, fun, reliable and economical ride is right here! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
