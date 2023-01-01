$35,910+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
S | PREMIUM PLUS
- Listing ID: 9905381
- VIN: wp1ab2a59flb41109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,845 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Porsche Macan S is a compact luxury SUV that combines performance and comfort. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with 340 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque, and paired with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Macan S accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 5.2 seconds. The exterior features Porsche's iconic design elements, and the interior is stylish and modern with advanced technology features. Safety features include rearview camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, while notable features include dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and a power liftgate.
Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, 11 Speakers, 14-Way Adj Seats w/Comfort/Memory Pkg, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/PDLS, Brake assist, Front Seat Ventilation, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated front seats, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Roof System, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera w/Front & Rear ParkAssist, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate Macan's all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value A
