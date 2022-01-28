Menu
2015 Porsche Panamera

80,871 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GTS I PDK I RED LTHR I CARBON FIBRE I COMING SOON

2015 Porsche Panamera

GTS I PDK I RED LTHR I CARBON FIBRE I COMING SOON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,871KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8255624
  Stock #: 80162
  VIN: WP0AF2A74FLO80162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 80162
  • Mileage 80,871 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

