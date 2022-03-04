Menu
2015 Porsche Panamera

40,974 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Panamera

2015 Porsche Panamera

4 | NAVI | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

2015 Porsche Panamera

4 | NAVI | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8509952
  • Stock #: 05975
  • VIN: WP0AA2A72FL005975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 05975
  • Mileage 40,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Dual Climate Control
Navigation System
Electronic Compass
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Rear Air & Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

