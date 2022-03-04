2015 Porsche Panamera

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 9 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8509952

8509952 Stock #: 05975

05975 VIN: WP0AA2A72FL005975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 05975

Mileage 40,974 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Exterior Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Comfort Dual Climate Control Interior Navigation System Electronic Compass Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear Air & Heat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.