2015 RAM 1500

106,196 KM

Details Description Features

$31,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

LARAMIE I CREW CAB I NAVI I LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

106,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6061224
  • Stock #: 20318
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM0FS689916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20318
  • Mileage 106,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Alpine sound, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome-Clad Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20465 kilometers below market average! WHITE 2015 Ram 1500 LARAMIE I CREW CAB I NAVI I LOCAL VEHICLE Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

